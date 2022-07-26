Gus Edwards injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Gus Edwards has had an impressive NFL career so far. After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, he signed with the Raves as a UDFA. After his first training camp, he was cut and then later signed to the practice squad. As a rookie, he played in 11 games, rushing for 718 yards and two touchdowns. In the three seasons he has played, Edwards has rushed for 700+ yards in all.

Gus Edwards’ injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: September 9, 2021

Just a little over a week after JK Dobbins went down with a torn ACL, Edwards suffered a season ending torn ACL at practice on the same day that cornerback Marcus Peters did. It was a heart breaker for the Ravens and were a few of many injuries the Ravens dealt with last season.

Latest news ahead of training camp

While we have heard more about JK Dobbins injury recovery because he's spoke about it more publicly, news on Edwards has been quiet. He's in the same boat as Dobbins as they both are currently on the PUP and it’s unknown whether or not they will be back for Week 1. Back in June, head coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens are “hopeful” that Dobbins, Edwards, and Ronnie Stanley will be ready for the start of the season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The uncertainty of Edwards’ injury makes it hard to know when he’ll be back. My guess is that he’ll miss the first two weeks and return Week 3, but it could be sooner or longer, nobody really knows. When on the field, Gus is a strong red zone running back who the Ravens like to get the ball to as he always falls forward and earns extra yards. I expect Edwards to be available in the later rounds for season-long fantasy drafts and he would be a good pick there.