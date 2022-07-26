When is the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline?

The MLB Trade Deadline is on August 2 and even with an expanded playoff this season, there will still be several names on the market that will be available for contenders.
2022 MLB Trade Deadline date: August 2
Some of the players that could be moved in the next week include:
- Juan Soto, WAS: Nationals young slugger Juan Soto is the biggest name on the market, The 23-year-old All-Star outfielder is somewhere between a four and five-tool player and one of the young faces of the League. The asking price isn’t cheap either, Washington is looking for a boatload of prospects after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440M contract extension from the club.
If Soto’s asking price is too much, Josh Bell (hitting .305, 13 HR, 50 RBI) will also likely be available for a team that needs help in the lineup.
- Luis Castillo, CIN: Cincinnati Reds right-hander Luis Castillo is the primary name for teams looking for more starting pitching. He has been hot in June, giving up just three earned runs over his past three starts.
- Brandon Drury, CIN: The Reds will also have infielder Brandon Drury on the block. Drury offers versatility across the diamond and a solid bat (.274, 18 HR, 54 RBIs)
- Daniel Bard, COL: Colorado Rockies reliever Daniel Bard is likely to be moved in the next week. The righty has a 2.02 ERA in 35 appearances this season and is in the final year of his contract.
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA: It’s very unlikely Ohtani gets dealt before the deadline but there’s been enough chatter of teams inquiring. Ohtani is eligible for arbitration next year and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. It’s in the Angels’ best interest to hold onto the reigning AL MVP. Though, if Ohtani has plans to test free agency, Los Angeles could lose him for nothing in a few seasons.