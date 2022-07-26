When is the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline?

The MLB Trade Deadline is on August 2 and even with an expanded playoff this season, there will still be several names on the market that will be available for contenders.

2022 MLB Trade Deadline date: August 2

Some of the players that could be moved in the next week include:

Juan Soto, WAS: Nationals young slugger Juan Soto is the biggest name on the market, The 23-year-old All-Star outfielder is somewhere between a four and five-tool player and one of the young faces of the League. The asking price isn’t cheap either, Washington is looking for a boatload of prospects after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440M contract extension from the club.

This entire video is Juan Soto in a nutshell.



If Soto’s asking price is too much, Josh Bell (hitting .305, 13 HR, 50 RBI) will also likely be available for a team that needs help in the lineup.