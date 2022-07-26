 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Hungarian Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands celebrates finishing in first position during the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 24, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

Formula One stays in Europe and heads to Hungary this week for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Hungaroring Circuit will play host to the event as it has every year since 1986. We are past the halfway point in the race season as this will be the 13th Grand Prix of the year. The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix will run on Sunday, July 31 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Not much of a shock at this point, but Max Verstappen opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +125. He is coming off a win at the French Grand Prix last weekend, and it was his seventh of the year. Charles Leclerc (+150) finds himself narrowly behind, with Carlos Sainz (+650) having the third-best odds.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Odds

Driver Winner Top 6
Driver Winner Top 6
Max Verstappen +125 -600
Charles Leclerc +150 -550
Carlos Sainz +650 -450
Lewis Hamilton +1200 -400
Sergio Perez +1300 -400
George Russell +2500 -400
Fernando Alonso +20000 +110
Lando Norris +20000 +110
Daniel Ricciardo +30000 +500
Esteban Ocon +30000 +300
Kevin Magnussen +50000 +700
Pierre Gasly +50000 +550
Valtteri Bottas +50000 +700
Mick Schumacher +50000 +1600
Guanyu Zhou +90000 +4000
Alexander Albon +90000 +3500
Yuki Tsunoda +90000 +1600
Nicholas Latifi +90000 +15000
Sebastian Vettel +90000 +1600
Lance Stroll +90000 +2500

