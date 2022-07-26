F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Hungarian Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One stays in Europe and heads to Hungary this week for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Hungaroring Circuit will play host to the event as it has every year since 1986. We are past the halfway point in the race season as this will be the 13th Grand Prix of the year. The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix will run on Sunday, July 31 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.
Not much of a shock at this point, but Max Verstappen opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +125. He is coming off a win at the French Grand Prix last weekend, and it was his seventh of the year. Charles Leclerc (+150) finds himself narrowly behind, with Carlos Sainz (+650) having the third-best odds.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix.
2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 6
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 6
|Max Verstappen
|+125
|-600
|Charles Leclerc
|+150
|-550
|Carlos Sainz
|+650
|-450
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1200
|-400
|Sergio Perez
|+1300
|-400
|George Russell
|+2500
|-400
|Fernando Alonso
|+20000
|+110
|Lando Norris
|+20000
|+110
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+30000
|+500
|Esteban Ocon
|+30000
|+300
|Kevin Magnussen
|+50000
|+700
|Pierre Gasly
|+50000
|+550
|Valtteri Bottas
|+50000
|+700
|Mick Schumacher
|+50000
|+1600
|Guanyu Zhou
|+90000
|+4000
|Alexander Albon
|+90000
|+3500
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+90000
|+1600
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
|+15000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+90000
|+1600
|Lance Stroll
|+90000
|+2500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.