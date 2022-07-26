F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Hungarian Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One stays in Europe and heads to Hungary this week for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Hungaroring Circuit will play host to the event as it has every year since 1986. We are past the halfway point in the race season as this will be the 13th Grand Prix of the year. The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix will run on Sunday, July 31 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Not much of a shock at this point, but Max Verstappen opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +125. He is coming off a win at the French Grand Prix last weekend, and it was his seventh of the year. Charles Leclerc (+150) finds himself narrowly behind, with Carlos Sainz (+650) having the third-best odds.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Odds Driver Winner Top 6 Driver Winner Top 6 Max Verstappen +125 -600 Charles Leclerc +150 -550 Carlos Sainz +650 -450 Lewis Hamilton +1200 -400 Sergio Perez +1300 -400 George Russell +2500 -400 Fernando Alonso +20000 +110 Lando Norris +20000 +110 Daniel Ricciardo +30000 +500 Esteban Ocon +30000 +300 Kevin Magnussen +50000 +700 Pierre Gasly +50000 +550 Valtteri Bottas +50000 +700 Mick Schumacher +50000 +1600 Guanyu Zhou +90000 +4000 Alexander Albon +90000 +3500 Yuki Tsunoda +90000 +1600 Nicholas Latifi +90000 +15000 Sebastian Vettel +90000 +1600 Lance Stroll +90000 +2500

