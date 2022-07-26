F1 schedule: Hungarian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Question: Where is Formula One heading this weekend?

Clue: George Ezra sang about a house here with a hidden treasure chest, golden grand piano and his beautiful Castillo.

Answer: Budapest (Knee slapper!!) Not sure if George was singing about Budapest, Hungry or no, but that is where Round 13 of the 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this weekend.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyoród, Hungary. The track consists of 70 laps for a total of 306.63 km (190.53 mi). We kick off the weekend on Friday with two practice rounds starting at 8 a.m. ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 10:00 a.m and the main event will start on Sunday, July 31st at 9:00 a.m.

All events will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Oddsmakers are shaking it up a little bit heading into this weekend's race as Charles Leclerc is the current favorite installed at +130 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is ahead of Max Verstappen who sits at +150. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +550.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Hungarian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, July 29

8 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

11 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, July 30

7 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, July 31

9 a.m. ET — Hungarian Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN