Kenneth Walker injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

In the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. He joined a crowded running back room, but expectations were that he would factor into the Seahawks' offense early and often this year. On Tuesday, July 26 Chris Carson announced his retirement from football. This paved the path for Walker to be Seattle's number two running back.

Kenneth Walker’s injury

Injury suffered: Hamstring injury

When it happened: June 12, 2022

Walker was reported on July 15 to be competing for the number two spot for running backs in the depth chart. He missed part of mandatory minicamp but is expected to be full-go as training camp gets underway this week.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Walker’s injury. He also said that Walker would be ready to go by training camp.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Walker’s draft stock is certainly affected by his being the second running back in the room. He was so talented in college that he was likely to compete for the top spot even if he started out listed third. With Carson retiring, this improves his outlook for the season. Walker is listed as the RB36 in half-point PPR leagues at Fantasy Pros. He is being taken behind Michael Carter of the New York Jets and ahead of Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots. Walker will likely be one of the top backup running backs drafted.