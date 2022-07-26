How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream, what to watch on July 26

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

It’s the final show of the month of July for the developmental brand as it continues to march through the summer. There’s been no indication of when the next pay-per-view/tv special will be for NXT, so we’ll see if we get some kind of announcement tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, July 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Tonight, we’ll be treated to a big eight-man tag team match as Diamond Mine goes up against Tony D’Angelo’s family. The latter attacked the NXT Tag Team Champions during last week’s show, prompting the group to lay down the gauntlet and issue a challenge for tonight’s show. We’ll see who walks out as the top “family” in the brand.

We have a new No. 1 contender for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship. A returning Zoey Stark emerged victorious in last week’s 20-women battle royal to earn herself a shot at the champ in the near future. We’ll be sure to hear from both her and Rose tonight.

Also on the show, Apollo Crews will go one-on-one with Xyon Quinn and Wes Lee will face Grayson Waller. We’ll also see if Roxanne Perez will return after being attacked by former partner Cora Jade two weeks ago.