Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Cameron Davis is the defending champion of this event. In 2021 he outlasted Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff to win the $1.350 million winner’s purse.

The weather for this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club looks like it’ll be mostly sunny with light-to-moderate winds.

Davis is betting at +2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat at champion. Patrick Cantlay is the favorite at +800. Will Zalatoris (+1200), Max Horna (+1400), Tony Finau (+1400) and Cameron Young (+1800) round out the top five.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic starting Thursday, July 28 and ending Sunday, July 31.

Thursday, July 28

Hi 85°, Low 63°: Partly Cloudy expected with winds out of the west-southwest at 10-15 MPH

Friday, July 29

Hi 82°, Low 62°: Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the west-northwest at 10-15 MPH

Saturday, July 30

Hi 85°, Low 65°: Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the west-northwest at 5-10 MPH

Sunday, July 31

Hi 87°, Low 68°: Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the south-southwest at 5-10 MPH