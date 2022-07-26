Joe Burrow injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow put together a fantastic Year 2 in the NFL, leading the franchise to the Super Bowl where they fell short against the Los Angeles Rams. He finished the regular season with a 70.4% completion percentage for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Joe Burrow’s injury

Injury suffered: MCL sprain

When it happened: Feb. 13, 2022

The Bengals quarterback suffered the injury during the Super Bowl and was clearly limping around, though he played through it. Surgery was deemed unnecessary with a full recovery expected at the time.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Update July 26th: Burrow will undergo an appendectomy and will mis some practice time. This shouldn’t be a problem for the season, but worth keeping an eye on his recovery.

There has not been a ton of news updates regarding Burrow’s Super Bowl injury, and that’s good news because it appears to be a non-issue at this point with several months to recover. The Bengals have allowed Burrow to get smashed pretty hard in his first two NFL seasons, and offseason upgrades to the offensive line will be important to track to keep their star quarterback upright and healthy.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

There does not appear to be any issue with Burrow’s knee, so this is a non-factor as you look ahead to the fantasy football season. He is destined for another strong year heading into his third NFL season, highlighted by a fantastic chemistry built with Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals clearly made offensive line a priority during the offseason if a big improvement is made, Burrow is in for a big season as a starting QB in standard fantasy leagues.