First-round leader odds for 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Cameron Davis is the defending champion of this event, as he held off Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff to win the $1.35 million first-place prize in 2021

Davis is +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat at champion, and Patrick Cantlay is the favorite at +800. Will Zalatoris (+1200), Max Horna (+1400), Tony Finau (+1400) and Cameron Young (+1800) are the top five betting favorites.

The betting favorites are of course the same for the expected first-round leaders. Cantlay is the chalk to be the leader after the first round at +1600. Finau checks in at +2500, with Zalatoris priced at +2800 and Young bringing +3500 to his backers.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 1 Leader Odds Player Odds Player Odds Patrick Cantlay +1600 Tony Finau +2500 Will Zalatoris +2800 Max Homa +3000 Denny McCarthy +3500 Cameron Young +3500 Cameron Davis +3500 Maverick McNealy +4000 Adam Scott +4000 Kevin Kisner +4500 Keegan Bradley +4500 Matt Kuchar +5000 Mark Hubbard +5000 Gary Woodland +5000 Davis Riley +5000 Russell Henley +5000 Chris Kirk +5000 Adam Hadwin +5000 Cameron Tringale +5000 Webb Simpson +5000 Si-Woo Kim +5500 Mackenzie Hughes +5500 Scott Stallings +5500 Sahith Theegala +5500 Kevin Streelman +5500 Joo-Hyung Kim +5500 Troy Merritt +6000 Taylor Pendrith +6500 Rickie Fowler +6500 Cheng Tsung Pan +6500 Nick Hardy +6500 Jhonattan Vegas +6500 Cameron Champ +6500 Brendan Steele +7500 Ryan Palmer +7500 Alex Smalley +7500 Stewart Cink +7500 Patrick Rodgers +7500 Callum Tarren +7500 Greyson Sigg +8000 Luke List +8000 Kurt Kitayama +8000 Doug Ghim +8000 Austin Smotherman +8000 Danny Willett +8000 Christopher Gotterup +8000 Adam Svensson +8000 Joel Dahmen +8000 Nick Taylor +8000 Wyndham Clark +8000 Jason Day +8000 Michael Gligic +8000 J.J. Spaun +8000 Harris English +9000 Sepp Straka +9000 Dylan Frittelli +9000 James Hahn +9000 Trey Mullinax +9000 Vincent Whaley +9000 Tyler Duncan +10000 Matthias Schwab +10000 Brandon Wu +10000 Hank Lebioda +10000 Taylor Moore +11000 Matthew Wallace +11000 Beau Hossler +11000 Russell Knox +11000 David Lipsky +11000 Patton Kizzire +11000 Chesson Hadley +11000 Peter Malnati +11000 John Huh +11000 Nate Lashley +11000 Michael Thompson +11000 Hayden Buckley +13000 Stephan Jaeger +13000 Scott Piercy +13000 Lucas Glover +13000 Lee Hodges +13000 Rory Sabbatini +13000 Danny Lee +13000 Kelly Kraft +13000 Justin Lower +13000 Adam Schenk +13000 Michael Kim +13000 Brice Garnett +13000 Garrick Higgo +14000 Kramer Hickok +14000 Ryan Armour +14000 Andrew Novak +14000 Jonathan Byrd +14000 Chad Ramey +14000 Charley Hoffman +14000 Sean O'Hair +16000 Scott Gutschewski +16000 Sam Ryder +16000 Doc Redman +16000 Ryan Moore +16000 Kevin Chappell +16000 Robert Streb +16000 Joseph Bramlett +16000 Chase Seiffert +16000 Robert Garrigus +16000 Cameron Percy +16000 Martin Flores +16000 Zach Johnson +16000 Henrik Norlander +16000 Harry Higgs +18000 Brandon Matthews +18000 Bo Hoag +18000 Seung-Yul Noh +18000 Bill Haas +18000 Luke Donald +18000 Satoshi Kodaira +18000 Ben Kohles +18000 Dylan Wu +18000 Brandon Hagy +18000 Kevin Tway +18000 Austin Cook +18000 Roger Sloan +18000 Paul Barjon +18000 Camilo Villegas +18000 KK Limbhasut +18000 Chris Naegel +18000 Luke Guthrie +18000 William McGirt +18000 Brian Stuard +18000 Vaughn Taylor +18000 Bo Van Pelt +25000 Seth Reeves +25000 Ben Martin +25000 Ryan Brehm +25000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +25000 Dawie Van Der Walt +25000 David Skinns +25000 Andrew Landry +25000 Richy Werenski +25000 Joshua Creel +25000 Curtis Thompson +25000 Jim Knous +25000 Aaron Baddeley +25000 Morgan Hoffmann +25000 Jared Wolfe +25000 Wesley Bryan +25000 Max McGreevy +25000 Brian Gay +25000 Tommy Gainey +25000 Brett Drewitt +30000 Sung Kang +30000 Geoff Ogilvy +30000 Martin Trainer +30000 Ben Cook +30000 Davis Love III +30000 Nick Watney +30000 Wyatt Worthington +30000

