First-round leader odds for 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Cameron Davis is the defending champion of this event, as he held off Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff to win the $1.35 million first-place prize in 2021
Davis is +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat at champion, and Patrick Cantlay is the favorite at +800. Will Zalatoris (+1200), Max Horna (+1400), Tony Finau (+1400) and Cameron Young (+1800) are the top five betting favorites.
The betting favorites are of course the same for the expected first-round leaders. Cantlay is the chalk to be the leader after the first round at +1600. Finau checks in at +2500, with Zalatoris priced at +2800 and Young bringing +3500 to his backers.
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 1 Leader Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1600
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Denny McCarthy
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|Cameron Davis
|+3500
|Maverick McNealy
|+4000
|Adam Scott
|+4000
|Kevin Kisner
|+4500
|Keegan Bradley
|+4500
|Matt Kuchar
|+5000
|Mark Hubbard
|+5000
|Gary Woodland
|+5000
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|Russell Henley
|+5000
|Chris Kirk
|+5000
|Adam Hadwin
|+5000
|Cameron Tringale
|+5000
|Webb Simpson
|+5000
|Si-Woo Kim
|+5500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+5500
|Scott Stallings
|+5500
|Sahith Theegala
|+5500
|Kevin Streelman
|+5500
|Joo-Hyung Kim
|+5500
|Troy Merritt
|+6000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+6500
|Rickie Fowler
|+6500
|Cheng Tsung Pan
|+6500
|Nick Hardy
|+6500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+6500
|Cameron Champ
|+6500
|Brendan Steele
|+7500
|Ryan Palmer
|+7500
|Alex Smalley
|+7500
|Stewart Cink
|+7500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+7500
|Callum Tarren
|+7500
|Greyson Sigg
|+8000
|Luke List
|+8000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+8000
|Doug Ghim
|+8000
|Austin Smotherman
|+8000
|Danny Willett
|+8000
|Christopher Gotterup
|+8000
|Adam Svensson
|+8000
|Joel Dahmen
|+8000
|Nick Taylor
|+8000
|Wyndham Clark
|+8000
|Jason Day
|+8000
|Michael Gligic
|+8000
|J.J. Spaun
|+8000
|Harris English
|+9000
|Sepp Straka
|+9000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+9000
|James Hahn
|+9000
|Trey Mullinax
|+9000
|Vincent Whaley
|+9000
|Tyler Duncan
|+10000
|Matthias Schwab
|+10000
|Brandon Wu
|+10000
|Hank Lebioda
|+10000
|Taylor Moore
|+11000
|Matthew Wallace
|+11000
|Beau Hossler
|+11000
|Russell Knox
|+11000
|David Lipsky
|+11000
|Patton Kizzire
|+11000
|Chesson Hadley
|+11000
|Peter Malnati
|+11000
|John Huh
|+11000
|Nate Lashley
|+11000
|Michael Thompson
|+11000
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+13000
|Danny Lee
|+13000
|Kelly Kraft
|+13000
|Justin Lower
|+13000
|Adam Schenk
|+13000
|Michael Kim
|+13000
|Brice Garnett
|+13000
|Garrick Higgo
|+14000
|Kramer Hickok
|+14000
|Ryan Armour
|+14000
|Andrew Novak
|+14000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+14000
|Chad Ramey
|+14000
|Charley Hoffman
|+14000
|Sean O'Hair
|+16000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+16000
|Sam Ryder
|+16000
|Doc Redman
|+16000
|Ryan Moore
|+16000
|Kevin Chappell
|+16000
|Robert Streb
|+16000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+16000
|Chase Seiffert
|+16000
|Robert Garrigus
|+16000
|Cameron Percy
|+16000
|Martin Flores
|+16000
|Zach Johnson
|+16000
|Henrik Norlander
|+16000
|Harry Higgs
|+18000
|Brandon Matthews
|+18000
|Bo Hoag
|+18000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+18000
|Bill Haas
|+18000
|Luke Donald
|+18000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+18000
|Ben Kohles
|+18000
|Dylan Wu
|+18000
|Brandon Hagy
|+18000
|Kevin Tway
|+18000
|Austin Cook
|+18000
|Roger Sloan
|+18000
|Paul Barjon
|+18000
|Camilo Villegas
|+18000
|KK Limbhasut
|+18000
|Chris Naegel
|+18000
|Luke Guthrie
|+18000
|William McGirt
|+18000
|Brian Stuard
|+18000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+18000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+25000
|Seth Reeves
|+25000
|Ben Martin
|+25000
|Ryan Brehm
|+25000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+25000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+25000
|David Skinns
|+25000
|Andrew Landry
|+25000
|Richy Werenski
|+25000
|Joshua Creel
|+25000
|Curtis Thompson
|+25000
|Jim Knous
|+25000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+25000
|Morgan Hoffmann
|+25000
|Jared Wolfe
|+25000
|Wesley Bryan
|+25000
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|Brian Gay
|+25000
|Tommy Gainey
|+25000
|Brett Drewitt
|+30000
|Sung Kang
|+30000
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+30000
|Martin Trainer
|+30000
|Ben Cook
|+30000
|Davis Love III
|+30000
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|Wyatt Worthington
|+30000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.