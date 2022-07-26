 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First-round leader odds for 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend.

By DKNation Staff
PGA: The Open Championship - Third Round Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Cameron Davis is the defending champion of this event, as he held off Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff to win the $1.35 million first-place prize in 2021

Davis is +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat at champion, and Patrick Cantlay is the favorite at +800. Will Zalatoris (+1200), Max Horna (+1400), Tony Finau (+1400) and Cameron Young (+1800) are the top five betting favorites.

The betting favorites are of course the same for the expected first-round leaders. Cantlay is the chalk to be the leader after the first round at +1600. Finau checks in at +2500, with Zalatoris priced at +2800 and Young bringing +3500 to his backers.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 1 Leader Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Tony Finau +2500
Will Zalatoris +2800
Max Homa +3000
Denny McCarthy +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Cameron Davis +3500
Maverick McNealy +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Kevin Kisner +4500
Keegan Bradley +4500
Matt Kuchar +5000
Mark Hubbard +5000
Gary Woodland +5000
Davis Riley +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Chris Kirk +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Cameron Tringale +5000
Webb Simpson +5000
Si-Woo Kim +5500
Mackenzie Hughes +5500
Scott Stallings +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Kevin Streelman +5500
Joo-Hyung Kim +5500
Troy Merritt +6000
Taylor Pendrith +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Cheng Tsung Pan +6500
Nick Hardy +6500
Jhonattan Vegas +6500
Cameron Champ +6500
Brendan Steele +7500
Ryan Palmer +7500
Alex Smalley +7500
Stewart Cink +7500
Patrick Rodgers +7500
Callum Tarren +7500
Greyson Sigg +8000
Luke List +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Doug Ghim +8000
Austin Smotherman +8000
Danny Willett +8000
Christopher Gotterup +8000
Adam Svensson +8000
Joel Dahmen +8000
Nick Taylor +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Jason Day +8000
Michael Gligic +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Harris English +9000
Sepp Straka +9000
Dylan Frittelli +9000
James Hahn +9000
Trey Mullinax +9000
Vincent Whaley +9000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Matthias Schwab +10000
Brandon Wu +10000
Hank Lebioda +10000
Taylor Moore +11000
Matthew Wallace +11000
Beau Hossler +11000
Russell Knox +11000
David Lipsky +11000
Patton Kizzire +11000
Chesson Hadley +11000
Peter Malnati +11000
John Huh +11000
Nate Lashley +11000
Michael Thompson +11000
Hayden Buckley +13000
Stephan Jaeger +13000
Scott Piercy +13000
Lucas Glover +13000
Lee Hodges +13000
Rory Sabbatini +13000
Danny Lee +13000
Kelly Kraft +13000
Justin Lower +13000
Adam Schenk +13000
Michael Kim +13000
Brice Garnett +13000
Garrick Higgo +14000
Kramer Hickok +14000
Ryan Armour +14000
Andrew Novak +14000
Jonathan Byrd +14000
Chad Ramey +14000
Charley Hoffman +14000
Sean O'Hair +16000
Scott Gutschewski +16000
Sam Ryder +16000
Doc Redman +16000
Ryan Moore +16000
Kevin Chappell +16000
Robert Streb +16000
Joseph Bramlett +16000
Chase Seiffert +16000
Robert Garrigus +16000
Cameron Percy +16000
Martin Flores +16000
Zach Johnson +16000
Henrik Norlander +16000
Harry Higgs +18000
Brandon Matthews +18000
Bo Hoag +18000
Seung-Yul Noh +18000
Bill Haas +18000
Luke Donald +18000
Satoshi Kodaira +18000
Ben Kohles +18000
Dylan Wu +18000
Brandon Hagy +18000
Kevin Tway +18000
Austin Cook +18000
Roger Sloan +18000
Paul Barjon +18000
Camilo Villegas +18000
KK Limbhasut +18000
Chris Naegel +18000
Luke Guthrie +18000
William McGirt +18000
Brian Stuard +18000
Vaughn Taylor +18000
Bo Van Pelt +25000
Seth Reeves +25000
Ben Martin +25000
Ryan Brehm +25000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +25000
Dawie Van Der Walt +25000
David Skinns +25000
Andrew Landry +25000
Richy Werenski +25000
Joshua Creel +25000
Curtis Thompson +25000
Jim Knous +25000
Aaron Baddeley +25000
Morgan Hoffmann +25000
Jared Wolfe +25000
Wesley Bryan +25000
Max McGreevy +25000
Brian Gay +25000
Tommy Gainey +25000
Brett Drewitt +30000
Sung Kang +30000
Geoff Ogilvy +30000
Martin Trainer +30000
Ben Cook +30000
Davis Love III +30000
Nick Watney +30000
Wyatt Worthington +30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation