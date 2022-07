Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Cameron Davis is the defending champion of this event, as he he held off Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff to win the $1.35 million first-place prize last year.

The Golf Channel and CBS will be handling the broadcasting, with PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ having full live streaming the event from start to finish.

Davis is betting at +2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat at champion.

Some of the notable first round tee times include Tony Finau (+1400), Davis (+2500) and Nate Lashley (+18000) tee off from the 10th hole at 7:18 a.m. ET.

Betting favorite Patrick Cantlay (+800), Cameron Champ (+7500) and Gary Woodland (+3500) will also tee off from the 10th hole at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.