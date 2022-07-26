UFC Dana White’s Contender Series: How to watch, live stream, start time, more

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with the season premiere of Season 6 on Tuesday, July 26. The four-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, with participants then having the chance to earn contracts.

The first episode will be headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Ozzy Diaz (7-1) taking on Joe Pyfer (8-2). The card will also feature Alessandro Costa (10-2) facing Andres Luna Martinetti (12-0) in a flyweight bout, Dennis Buzukja (7-2) facing Kaleio Romero (6-1) in a featherweight bout, and Anton Turkalj (7-0) facing Acacio dos Santos (14-4) in a light heavyweight bout. The fight between Farid Basharat and Willian Souza was canceled due to Souza missing weight by 10 pounds.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 1

Date: Tuesday, July 26

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, you can stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.