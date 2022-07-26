What is the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup? Who is playing, game odds, more for 2022

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup for the 2022 season will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Tuesday, January 26 with the Chicago Sky hosting the Las Vegas Aces for the title. The Commissioner’s Cup was introduced in the 2021 season and is an in-season tournament the WNBA hopes will keep going for years to come.

The league designates 10 games during the regular season as “Cup games”. These games are the first home and road games each team plays against its conference opponents. At the conclusion of these 10 games, the team with the best record from the East will meet the team from the best record with the West in the title game. Last year, the Seattle Storm defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup.

The Sky are hoping to add another trophy to the case after winning last year’s WNBA Finals, and are fortunate to have a home Cup final. The Aces are hoping to usher in a new era of success under head coach Becky Hammon. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Sky are 2-point favorites. The total is set at 169.5.