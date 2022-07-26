 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

England v. Sweden: Live stream, start time, odds for Euro 2022 semifinal

Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the first women’s Euro 2022 semifinal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England - Press Conference And Training Session: Semi Final - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022
Georgia Stanway of England reacts during the UEFA Women’s Euro England 2022 England training session at The Lensbury on July 25, 2022 in Teddington, England.
Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It’ll be England taking on Sweden in the first semifinal of the 2022 women’s European championship. England got to the semifinal on a Georgia Stanway goal in extra time against Spain, while Sweden managed to secure its spot with a stoppage time winner against Belgium courtesy of Linda Sembrant.

These teams have played six times in the Euro and 26 times overall. Sweden holds a 15-3 advantage in the head-to-head record, while eight matches have ended in draws. England is fully healthy for this clash, but Sweden is missing Jonna Andersson due to COVID-19 protocols and could also be down Caroline Seger.

Here’s how fans and bettors can catch the action for Tuesday’s game.

How to watch England v. Sweden

Date: Tuesday, July 26
Time: 3:00 ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: ESPN+

England v. Sweden odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

England: -120
Draw: +250
Sweden: +310

