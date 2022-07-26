England v. Sweden: Live stream, start time, odds for Euro 2022 semifinal

It’ll be England taking on Sweden in the first semifinal of the 2022 women’s European championship. England got to the semifinal on a Georgia Stanway goal in extra time against Spain, while Sweden managed to secure its spot with a stoppage time winner against Belgium courtesy of Linda Sembrant.

These teams have played six times in the Euro and 26 times overall. Sweden holds a 15-3 advantage in the head-to-head record, while eight matches have ended in draws. England is fully healthy for this clash, but Sweden is missing Jonna Andersson due to COVID-19 protocols and could also be down Caroline Seger.

Here’s how fans and bettors can catch the action for Tuesday’s game.

How to watch England v. Sweden

Date: Tuesday, July 26

Time: 3:00 ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

England v. Sweden odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

England: -120

Draw: +250

Sweden: +310