When is SummerSlam?

The WWE will descend upon the Music City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The show will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

SummerSlam will finish off a busy month for the company that began with Money in the Bank in Las Vegas. Money in the Bank will kick off a busy month for the company that will begin with this show and ends with SummerSlam in Nashville. This is traditionally the second biggest show of the year for the company and for the second year in a row, it will be hosted at an NFL stadium.

The show will be headlined by undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. Lesnar returned last month to challenge Reigns in what is being billed as the final match between the two longtime rivals.

SummerSlam info

Date: Saturday, July 30th

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock