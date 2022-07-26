 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Aces vs. Sky in 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game, TV channel, live stream

We break down all you need to know ahead of the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game.

By Chinmay Vaidya

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Sky v New York Liberty
Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Liberty on July 23, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky will meet for the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Aces and Sky are at the top of the standings in their respective conferences and hope to add this in-season trophy to their respective case.

The Sky are 2-point favorites in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 169.5. Here’s how fans and bettors can catch all the action.

How to watch 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Date: Tuesday, July 26
Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

You can live stream the game on the Amazon website or through the Amazon Prime Video App. However, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch. An Amazon Prime subscription will cost you $14.99 per month or an annual membership for $139. They also have discounted options available for students ($7.49 monthly, $69 annually) and qualifying EBT and government assistance recipients ($6.99 monthly).

More From DraftKings Nation