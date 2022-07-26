How to watch Aces vs. Sky in 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game, TV channel, live stream

The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky will meet for the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Aces and Sky are at the top of the standings in their respective conferences and hope to add this in-season trophy to their respective case.

The Sky are 2-point favorites in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 169.5. Here’s how fans and bettors can catch all the action.

How to watch 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Date: Tuesday, July 26

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

You can live stream the game on the Amazon website or through the Amazon Prime Video App. However, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch. An Amazon Prime subscription will cost you $14.99 per month or an annual membership for $139. They also have discounted options available for students ($7.49 monthly, $69 annually) and qualifying EBT and government assistance recipients ($6.99 monthly).