Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, July 26

There are a ton of player prop bets available Sunday as we have a full, 15 game slate of baseball scheduled. One game to keep an eye on is the Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees. Both teams are viewed as the best in the MLB by some media outlets and fans are excited for this one. Below is a look at three player props to consider as you mine the betting board for value on Tuesday, July 26.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, July 26

Francisco Lindor over 1.5 total bases (+130)

In his career against Jordan Montgomery, Lindor is 5-for-9 with a home run and double. This season, Lindor has been better against right-handed pitching, hitting .252 compared to .236 against left-handed pitching. In an exciting matchup, look for a multi-hit game from Lindor.

Bryan Reynolds over 1.5 total bases (+110)

While Reynolds is in trade rumors, he could only play a few more games for Pittsburgh. He struggled a bit in his first game back from the injured list yesterday. Against Keegan Thompson, Reynolds is 5-8 in his career. Reynolds has also been a much better hitter on the road as he’s hitting .278 versus .241 at home.

Jose Berrios over 4.5 strikeouts (-180)

While this doesn't have great value, Berrios has been good with strikeouts this season. He’s gone over this total in three straight games including a 13 strikeout performance against the Phillies back on July 12. This Cardinals lineup is without Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado due to their vaccination status. I expect a Berrios to have a ton of strikeouts.

