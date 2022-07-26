MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, July 26

The MLB has a full slate of games scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, and 13 of the 15 contests will be featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. The New York Yankees vs. New York Mets series should receive plenty of shine for how good both teams have been this season, and there is a compelling matchup to track in the game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers, as both teams enter in first place in their respective divisions.

Below is a look at the top pitchers and hitters along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Shane McClanahan, TB vs. BAL ($10,300) — The Tampa Bay Rays ace is the current betting favorite to win the AL Cy Young award with +160 odds. McClanahan enters Tuesday’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles with a 10-3 record and 1.71 ERA, and he allowed fewer than 2 earned runs in each of his last seven starts. McClanahan allowed a combined 7 earned runs over 46.1 innings of work during that span.

Aaron Nola, PHI vs. ATL ($10,000) — The Philadelphia Phillies starter somehow has a losing record despite how excellent he has been in 2022. Nola will head into Tuesday’s divisional matchup with the Atlanta Braves with a 6-7 record and 3.13 ERA over 19 starts this season.

Top Hitters

Freddie Freeman, LAD vs. WAS ($6,200) — The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is the most expensive hitter of the night, though he had a 12-game hitting streak snapped in yesterday’s loss to the Washington Nationals. Freeman has 15 home runs with 62 RBIs and a .322 batting average in 2022.

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. OAK ($6,100) — The Houston Astros outfielder has been dealing with a hand issue and missed a game over the weekend before returning to the lineup for Monday’s loss to the Oakland Athletics. Alvarez is putting up big power numbers, as he ranks No. 1 in slugging percentage (.661), No. 3 in home runs (28) and eighth in RBIs (65).

Value Pitcher

Mike Clevinger, SD vs. DET ($8,100) — The San Diego Padres starter has a great chance to put together a solid performance against the Detroit Tigers, which have been ranked at the bottom of the league in runs per game (3.2) for much of the season. Clevinger has a strong K/9 (9.3), which is fairly consistent to his career strikeout rate (10.0).

Value Hitter

Jose Abreu, CWS vs. COL ($4,700) — The Chicago White Sox first baseman leads the team in slugging percentage (.468), and getting a matchup at higher elevation is always a good thing for power hitters. The Colorado Rockies will start with German Marquez on the mound, and he has a 5.47 ERA overall and 6.63 ERA in home games.