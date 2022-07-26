Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, July 26

All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field on Tuesday, July 26 with one afternoon matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs, followed by 14 games in the nightcap. Plenty of money-making opportunities are available throughout the day, and one of the top matchups of the night will be a battle between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, two of the best teams in the MLB this season.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, July 26

Mets Moneyline (+100)

Betting on the Mets with Taijuan Walker will almost always be a solid bet when they are getting even odds to pull off a victory. The Yankees have the top offense in baseball in runs per game (5.4), but these are two of the top lineups in the game. This game should come down to pitching, and Walker has been slightly better than Jordan Montgomery. Walker has a 2.55 ERA with a 7-2 record and allowed 1 run over his last two starts, a span of 13 innings.

Cubs -1.5 (+110)

Cubs starter Keegan Thompson has been especially good against the Pirates offense this season, and that should continue as they go for six wins in a row. Thompson gave up 1 run in three outings, a span of 15 innings of work against Pittsburgh. There is no good reason to think the Pirates will put on a fantastic offensive display considering they score 3.6 runs per game, the third-fewest in the MLB.

Rays-Orioles Under 7.5 strikeouts (-105)

Runs should be hard to come by in Tuesday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. Rays ace Shane McClanahan is the current AL Cy Young betting favorite, and the Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins allowed fewer than 2 runs in each of his last four starts, a span of 22.2 innings. Both offenses rank in the bottom 10 in runs per game, so both pitchers are set up for success in this spot.

Pablo Lopez Over 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

Oddsmakers suggest there is a 50% chance Miami Marlins starter Pablo Lopez reaches 6 strikeouts, and this is a good spot for him to rack up a decent number of K’s. He will enter Tuesday night’s matchup with an 8.8 K/9, which is actually lower than his last couple of seasons. Lopez threw at least 7 innings six times this season and will face a Cincinnati Reds lineup that strikes out 8.8 times per game, the eighth most in the MLB.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.