Twins vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Minnesota will send Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA) to the mound while Ethan Small (0-0, 6.75 ERA) gets the starting nod for Milwaukee.

The Twins (52-44) have won their first two games of the second half with a brief two-game divisional sweep of the Detroit Tigers. They outscored their opponents 19-5, only hitting one home run in that span. Bundy will be starting his 17th game of the year and has won back-to-back starts. In his most recent, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs.

The Brewers (53-44) opened the second half with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies, and they took three of the games to win the series. They lost the final game 2-0, but still outscored Colorado 25-20 in the series. Now, they host the Twins for two games before hitting the road. The rookie southpaw Small is making the second start of his career. He only pitched 2.2 innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs while not factoring into the decision.

Twins vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. Ethan Small

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Twins -110, Brewers -110

Moneyline pick: Twins -110

This game is a pick ‘em, which shows that DraftKings Sportsbook has a lot of faith for Small to bounce back in his second start. I don’t agree and think that Minnesota should be clear favorites with the veteran on the mound. Their lineup has been consistent, led by Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa. The Twins will take the series opener on Tuesday.

Player prop pick: Carlos Correa over 0.5 hits (-260)

Correa is hitting .280 this season with 12 home runs and 34 RBI. He is hitting .290 against lefties and has a hit in seven of his last eight games. He should tally at least one hit on Tuesday.

