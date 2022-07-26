Rangers vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.42 ERA) will take the mound for Texas, while Seattle sends George Kirby (2-3, 3.78 ERA) to the mound.

The Rangers (43-52) have lost five games in a row to Seattle going back to before the All-Star break. Texas lost the series opener 4-3 and is coming off a series loss to the Oakland Athletics. Dunning will be making his 19th start of the season and is coming off a stint on the 15-day injured list. In his last start, he pitched 2.1 innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs. So far this season, he has pitched twice against Seattle and has combined for 11 innings and has given up nine hits and five earned runs while striking out 10.

The Mariners (52-45) saw their dominant win streak to win the first half of the season slip away as they began the second half getting swept in three games by the Houston Astros. Seattle was able to get back into the win column on Monday with a 4-3 win in the series opener. Ty France had a 3-3 day with a solo shot in the fifth inning. The rookie Kirby is starting his 13th game of the year. He gave up 10 hits and two earned runs in 4.1 innings his last time out.

Rangers vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Dane Dunning vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Rangers +135, Mariners -155

Moneyline pick: Mariners -155

The three-game losing streak to begin the second part of the season wasn’t great, but Seattle did get off their slide Monday. The rookie hasn’t been great, but Dunning has been worse. Top-down, this one favors the Mariners to pick up the win on Tuesday.

Player prop pick: Ty France over 1.5 total bases (+120)

France has the eighth-highest batting average in the league hitting .312 with 13 home runs and 51 RBI. He has five hits over his last two games and has more than two total bases in seven of his last nine games. France should tally at least two bases on Tuesday.

