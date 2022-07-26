Pick on the Moneyline for Tuesday’s Braves-Phillies Game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves have been two of the hottest teams in baseball since June, with both winning at least 63% of their games in this span and each send aces to the mound in a big Tuesday showdown in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Braves (-125, 7.5) vs Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies and while his ERA this season is 4.15 at home compared to 2.30 on the road, for his career he’s done his best work at home with a 3.22 ERA in Philadelphia compared to a 4.03 road ERA with opponents hitting .216 off of him at home versus .242 on the road.

The Phillies bullpen has been significantly better recently, registering a 2.47 ERA since June 22, the lowest in the National League while the Braves are 11th in this span.

The Braves counter with Spencer Strider, who’s 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings rate is the best for any pitcher that has thrown at least 50 innings this season, but is issuing 3.6 walks per nine innings and since getting elevated to a starting role in late May.

Strider has seen his ERA jump; posting a 3.42 ERA in starts compared to a 2.22 ERA out of the bullpen and the Braves have lost four of his last six starts.

The Braves have allowed at least four runs in six of their last nine games and won’t have enough offense to get past Nola and the Phillies.

The Play: Phillies +105

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.