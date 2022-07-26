UFC 277 odds: Fight week odds for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes card

UFC heads to Dallas, Texas for its next PPV. The American Airlines Center will host UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30. The cards are stacked for the early prelim, preliminary, and PPV, with the action getting started at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The night is capped off by a women’s bantamweight title fight between the champ Julianna Pena and the challenger and women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

The main event is a rematch from the UFC 269 co-main event. Nunes had looked untouchable before meeting up with Pena last December. Pena was coming off a submission win against Sara McMann and then got to training. She picked up the second-round submission win against Nunes, which ended Nunes’ 12-match win streak. This rematch should be as exciting as the first, with Pena defending her title for the first time.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 277 odds

Main card

Women’s Bantamweight Title Fight, Main Event

Julianna Pena: +230

#1 Amanda Nunes: -275

Interim Flyweight Title Fight

#1 Brandon Moreno: -215

#2 Kai Kara-France: +185

#5 Derrick Lewis, heavyweight: +105

#11 Sergei Pavlovich: -125

#4 Alexandre Pantoja, flyweight: -180

#6 Alex Perez: +155

#4 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight: -500

#5 Anthony Smith: +400

Preliminary card

Alex Morono, welterweight: +135

Matthew Semelsberger: -155

Drew Dober, lightweight: -205

Rafael Alves: +175

Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight: -155

Hamdy Abdelwahab: +135

#15 Drakkar Klose, lightweight: -240

Rafa Garcia: +200

Early preliminary card

Michael Morales, welterweight: TBD

Adam Fugitt: TBD

Joselyne Edwards, women’s flyweight: -135

Ji Yeon Kim: +115

Nicolae Negumereanu, light heavyweight: +110

Ihor Potieria: -130

Orion Cosce, welterweight: -175

Blood Diamond: +150

