UFC 277 odds: Fight week odds for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes card

UFC heads to Dallas, Texas for its next PPV. The American Airlines Center will host UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30. The cards are stacked for the early prelim, preliminary, and PPV, with the action getting started at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The night is capped off by a women’s bantamweight title fight between the champ Julianna Pena and the challenger and women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.
The main event is a rematch from the UFC 269 co-main event. Nunes had looked untouchable before meeting up with Pena last December. Pena was coming off a submission win against Sara McMann and then got to training. She picked up the second-round submission win against Nunes, which ended Nunes’ 12-match win streak. This rematch should be as exciting as the first, with Pena defending her title for the first time.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 277 odds
Main card
Women’s Bantamweight Title Fight, Main Event
Julianna Pena: +230
#1 Amanda Nunes: -275
Interim Flyweight Title Fight
#1 Brandon Moreno: -215
#2 Kai Kara-France: +185
#5 Derrick Lewis, heavyweight: +105
#11 Sergei Pavlovich: -125
#4 Alexandre Pantoja, flyweight: -180
#6 Alex Perez: +155
#4 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight: -500
#5 Anthony Smith: +400
Preliminary card
Alex Morono, welterweight: +135
Matthew Semelsberger: -155
Drew Dober, lightweight: -205
Rafael Alves: +175
Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight: -155
Hamdy Abdelwahab: +135
#15 Drakkar Klose, lightweight: -240
Rafa Garcia: +200
Early preliminary card
Michael Morales, welterweight: TBD
Adam Fugitt: TBD
Joselyne Edwards, women’s flyweight: -135
Ji Yeon Kim: +115
Nicolae Negumereanu, light heavyweight: +110
Ihor Potieria: -130
Orion Cosce, welterweight: -175
Blood Diamond: +150
