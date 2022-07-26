Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR returns to the Brickyard this weekend for its next race. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana will host the 2022 Verizon 200. This race is no longer run on an oval as it famously was from 1994 to 2020 but instead resembles more of a road course circuit. This new circuit has 14 turns and is 2.439 miles in length. Drivers will complete 82 laps in the race that will start on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
A.J. Allmendinger picked up the inaugural win a year ago in 3:20:59. The race far exceeded its 82-lap length due to two massive cautions due to wrecks. Allmendinger ended up being the beneficiary and squeaking out a win. Chase Elliot is coming off a win at Pocono and enters the week with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +400. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Ross Chastain (+700), Tyler Reddick (+1000) and Austin Cindric (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race. Allmendinger has +2000 odds to win this race for the second year in a row.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Verizon 200.
2022 Verizon 200 Opening Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Chase Elliott
|+400
|+100
|-200
|Kyle Larson
|+650
|+170
|-125
|Ross Chastain
|+700
|+190
|-115
|Tyler Reddick
|+1000
|+250
|+130
|Austin Cindric
|+1200
|+350
|+160
|Daniel Suarez
|+1200
|+350
|+160
|Chase Briscoe
|+1600
|+450
|+210
|Ryan Blaney
|+1600
|+450
|+210
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1600
|+450
|+210
|Kyle Busch
|+1600
|+450
|+210
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|+550
|+260
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+2000
|+550
|+260
|William Byron
|+2000
|+550
|+260
|Denny Hamlin
|+2000
|+550
|+260
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Chris Buescher
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Michael McDowell
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Joey Logano
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Kurt Busch
|+5000
|+1200
|+700
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Bubba Wallace
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Loris Hezemans
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Josh Williams
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Joey Hand
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Harrison Burton
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Daniil Kvyat
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
