Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR returns to the Brickyard this weekend for its next race. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana will host the 2022 Verizon 200. This race is no longer run on an oval as it famously was from 1994 to 2020 but instead resembles more of a road course circuit. This new circuit has 14 turns and is 2.439 miles in length. Drivers will complete 82 laps in the race that will start on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

A.J. Allmendinger picked up the inaugural win a year ago in 3:20:59. The race far exceeded its 82-lap length due to two massive cautions due to wrecks. Allmendinger ended up being the beneficiary and squeaking out a win. Chase Elliot is coming off a win at Pocono and enters the week with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +400. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Ross Chastain (+700), Tyler Reddick (+1000) and Austin Cindric (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race. Allmendinger has +2000 odds to win this race for the second year in a row.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Verizon 200.

2022 Verizon 200 Opening Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Chase Elliott +400 +100 -200 Kyle Larson +650 +170 -125 Ross Chastain +700 +190 -115 Tyler Reddick +1000 +250 +130 Austin Cindric +1200 +350 +160 Daniel Suarez +1200 +350 +160 Chase Briscoe +1600 +450 +210 Ryan Blaney +1600 +450 +210 Martin Truex Jr. +1600 +450 +210 Kyle Busch +1600 +450 +210 Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +260 A.J. Allmendinger +2000 +550 +260 William Byron +2000 +550 +260 Denny Hamlin +2000 +550 +260 Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +350 Chris Buescher +3000 +800 +400 Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400 Michael McDowell +3000 +800 +400 Joey Logano +4000 +1000 +500 Kurt Busch +5000 +1200 +700 Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1200 Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200 Aric Almirola +10000 +2500 +1200 Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200 Justin Haley +10000 +2500 +1200 Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200 Bubba Wallace +50000 +10000 +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000 Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000 Loris Hezemans +100000 +50000 +20000 Josh Williams +100000 +50000 +20000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +25000 +10000 Joey Hand +100000 +25000 +10000 Harrison Burton +100000 +25000 +10000 Daniil Kvyat +100000 +25000 +10000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +50000 +20000 Cody Ware +100000 +50000 +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.