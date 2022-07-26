 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

By TeddyRicketson
Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Jockey Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR returns to the Brickyard this weekend for its next race. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana will host the 2022 Verizon 200. This race is no longer run on an oval as it famously was from 1994 to 2020 but instead resembles more of a road course circuit. This new circuit has 14 turns and is 2.439 miles in length. Drivers will complete 82 laps in the race that will start on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

A.J. Allmendinger picked up the inaugural win a year ago in 3:20:59. The race far exceeded its 82-lap length due to two massive cautions due to wrecks. Allmendinger ended up being the beneficiary and squeaking out a win. Chase Elliot is coming off a win at Pocono and enters the week with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +400. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Ross Chastain (+700), Tyler Reddick (+1000) and Austin Cindric (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race. Allmendinger has +2000 odds to win this race for the second year in a row.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Verizon 200.

2022 Verizon 200 Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +400 +100 -200
Kyle Larson +650 +170 -125
Ross Chastain +700 +190 -115
Tyler Reddick +1000 +250 +130
Austin Cindric +1200 +350 +160
Daniel Suarez +1200 +350 +160
Chase Briscoe +1600 +450 +210
Ryan Blaney +1600 +450 +210
Martin Truex Jr. +1600 +450 +210
Kyle Busch +1600 +450 +210
Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +260
A.J. Allmendinger +2000 +550 +260
William Byron +2000 +550 +260
Denny Hamlin +2000 +550 +260
Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +350
Chris Buescher +3000 +800 +400
Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400
Michael McDowell +3000 +800 +400
Joey Logano +4000 +1000 +500
Kurt Busch +5000 +1200 +700
Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1200
Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200
Aric Almirola +10000 +2500 +1200
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200
Justin Haley +10000 +2500 +1200
Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200
Bubba Wallace +50000 +10000 +5000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000
Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000
Loris Hezemans +100000 +50000 +20000
Josh Williams +100000 +50000 +20000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +25000 +10000
Joey Hand +100000 +25000 +10000
Harrison Burton +100000 +25000 +10000
Daniil Kvyat +100000 +25000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +50000 +20000
Cody Ware +100000 +50000 +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation