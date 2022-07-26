Pick against the spread, over/under for Aces vs. Sky in 2022 Commissioner’s Cup final

The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky will meet in the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final Tuesday, with the Sky getting the chance to host the game. Tipoff from Wintrust Arena in Chicago is set at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Sky are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They opened as 2-point favorites, so the line has moved a bit here. The total is set at 171.5, which is a two-point jump from where it opened at 169.5.

Aces vs. Sky, 8:30 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

Pick ATS: Sky -3

The Aces have been a bit sloppy of late, going just 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Sky are a dominant team at home with a 11-2 mark so far this season. It’s a title game, and the Sky are quite good in high-pressure situations. Chicago didn’t lose a single home game in last season’s playoffs and beat the Aces 104-95 earlier this season. Take the Sky to add another trophy to the case tonight.

Over/Under: Over 171.5

Based on the last meeting between these two teams, which are the two highest-scoring in the league, the over is the play. Las Vegas is scoring the most points per game by a decent margin, while Chicago has the most efficient offense. Back both teams to hit the over.

