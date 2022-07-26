Sparks agree to contract divorce with C Liz Cambage

The Los Angeles Sparks have agreed to a contract divorce with center Liz Cambage, per ESPN. She has been in the WNBA for four years and will be looking to join the fourth team of her career. Filling in for Cambage will likely be either Chiney Ogwumike or Amanda Zahui B.

Cambage started out playing with the Tulsa Shock as they drafted her second overall in the 2011 WNBA draft. She managed to play only two seasons with the team in 2011 and 2013. Cambage took a break from basketball and returned in 2018 to play with the Dallas Wings. She then spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces and became a free agent once again.

Cambage never wanted to play for the Shock and was always outspoken about her disdain for not being able to play for a team of her choosing. She has always wanted to play for the Los Angeles Sparks and got her wish in 2022. This year, she played in 25 games and averaged 23.4 minutes, 12 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

She may not return to basketball. Cambage was already thinking of hanging up her basketball shoes before a deal with Los Angeles was agreed to. She has started a vitamin business in Australia and has a successful career as a DJ. Cambage would bring a veteran presence to any team she joins, but with her always thinking the Sparks were the dream, her career could be ending with the six seasons she has played.