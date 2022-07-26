Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove his appendix

Update: Burrow’s recovery time looks to be a week or two, with little danger of it being worse according to chief of surgery at Providence Saint John’s Health Center Tracey Childs.

Dr. Childs on Burrow appendectomy cont. (2/2): "He will probably miss practice for a week, or two. When he is comfortable enough to practice he can practice without restrictions. The risks are very small." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 26, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their star quarterback as they begin training camp, as Joe Burrow will have his appendix removed, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. In the past, NFL players have been able to return fairly quickly from appendectomies, so Burrow shouldn’t miss too much practice time and will likely be back at training camp soon.

This isn’t great news for the defending AFC champions, but Burrow has plenty of time to be 100 percent by the time Week 1 rolls around.