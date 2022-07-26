Rocket Mortgage Classic Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Reid Fowler, along with the Action Network’s Jason Sobel, join The Sweat to give their top picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Watch the entire golf segment below!

Video Transcript

Reid Fowler:

It’s going to be hard to get away from Cameron Young. He is in such good form right now, he sets up so nicely, I would not be surprised either if he comes out again and is leading after the first round.

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to go with Chris Kirk, he’s just a nice blend of all the players we’re talking about. He can get hot with the putter, but he’s really consistent off-the-tee, and he likes this course—he’s done really well. Chris Kirk, +4000 right now on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jason Sobel:

If we’re going to just pick a winner, I’m going with Will Zalatoris, but again, I’m going to wait for my three favorite plays on top of the board—Cantlay, Zalatoris and Cameron Young—and if I can get one of those guys at a bigger number at some point live, then I pick it up then.

Reid’s Pick: Cameron Young

Geoff’s Pick: Chris Kirk

Jason’s Pick: Will Zalatoris

