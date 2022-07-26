Chris Carson retires from NFL due to neck injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson will retire from the NFL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carson has been dealing with a neck injury that he can’t get cleared. He still holds out hope that his neck will heal enough to play again, but that doesn’t appear to be a possibility in the short term.

SEA will officially release him with a failed physical designation. Under the CBA, that allows Carson to receive several million in injury protection benefits. Seattle does right by him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

The Seahawks drafted Ken Walker 41st overall to step in for Carson and it looks like he will need to. The team also has Rashaad Penny, who has played well when not injured, but Walker would be more of a Carson type of early down runner that Pete Carroll is looking for. The two will likely share work this season, but Walker has a real shot of winning the starting job on a team that will look to run quite a bit this season.