Chris Carson retires from NFL due to neck injury

Seahawks lose starting RB to injury.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson will retire from the NFL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carson has been dealing with a neck injury that he can’t get cleared. He still holds out hope that his neck will heal enough to play again, but that doesn’t appear to be a possibility in the short term.

The Seahawks drafted Ken Walker 41st overall to step in for Carson and it looks like he will need to. The team also has Rashaad Penny, who has played well when not injured, but Walker would be more of a Carson type of early down runner that Pete Carroll is looking for. The two will likely share work this season, but Walker has a real shot of winning the starting job on a team that will look to run quite a bit this season.

