49ers brass on QB situation: ‘This is Trey’s team’

The San Francisco 49ers are entering training camp with Trey Lance as the starting quarterback, coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday afternoon. Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lance began his career sitting behind veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It was always assumed that Lance would take over as the starter, but when? Garoppolo ended up playing in 15 games and threw for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He played just well enough to keep Lance at bay. In his rookie year, Lance only played in six games and threw for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Even though it was limited game action, we got a glimpse of the versatility that Lance brings to the table. He and Garoppolo had the same number of rushing attempts, but Lance had over 100 more rushing yards. Lance seems to be the better fit for their scheme with the versatility that the 49ers are looking to utilize on their offense. Based on what Shanahan and Lynch are saying heading into training camp, Lance will get his chance.