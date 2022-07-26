 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on injured list due to Achilles tendonitis

All-Star DH will miss time to start the second half of the season.

By Benjamin Zweiman
American League All-Star Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees talks with the media during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The New York Yankees placed DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday afternoon due to Achilles tendonitis. The move is retroactive to July 24. The Yankees returned from the All-Star break with series against the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. New York enters a two-game Subway series with the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees called up OF Tim Locastro from Triple-A to take Stanton’s spot on the roster. The Yankees are 2-3 since returning from the All-Star break and remain in first place in the AL East at 66-31, holding a 12.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton was in the midst of a slump prior to the break, which could explain why he’s on the IL. He’s got 24 HRs and 61 RBI on the season but is hitting .228 with a .309 OBP, which isn’t ideal.

