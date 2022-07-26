Report: Tigers willing to trade ‘just about everyone’ before deadline

The Detroit Tigers are going through it again. At 39-58 entering play Tuesday, the Tigers are in last place in the AL Central and looking at another lost season. Because of this, Detroit is willing to part ways with “just about everyone” before the MLB Trade Deadline on August 2, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Specifically mentioned in the report is SP Tarik Skubal, who is 7-8 this season with a 3.88 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 106.2 innings pitched. Skubal would likely get a pretty big haul in any trade. He’s only 25 years old, is entering his prime, and would be under contract through at least 2027. The Tigers are offering up Skubal for teams who are unable to acquire a bigger fish before the deadline, like Cincinnati Reds SP Luis Castillo.

If we look at other potential players who could be dealt by Detroit, Robbie Grossman, Michael Fulmer, Andrew Chafin, Gregory Soto, Joe Jimenez, Austin Meadows, Tucker Barnhart and Jeimer Candelario stick out as players on expiring deals. Javier Baez isn’t going anywhere. Miguel Cabrera is interesting given he is close to retirement and may want to chase another championship ring; the last time Miggy won a title was nearly 20 years ago.