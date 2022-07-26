Chris Godwin won’t go on PUP list to start training camp

We have some good news for those of you hoping for a full season out of Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He won’t go on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp, per Rick Stroud.

Of course, Stroud says they will be careful with Godwin, which means he won’t be a full go to start, but he will be out there getting work and unless he has a setback, his chances appear to be good that he’ll be very close to ready by Week 1. Godwin has been outstanding when healthy and even got a contract extension despite his ACL injury.

Tampa Bay also added future Hall-of-Famer Julio Jones to go along with Mike Evans and Godwin today. Things are looking up for Tom Brady and the Buccaneer’s receiving group right now.