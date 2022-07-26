 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown goes on NFI list with hamstring injury

By Chet Gresham Updated
Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens smiles as he runs off the field after a 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Cardinals will be without their big offseason addition to start training camp, as Marquise Brown was placed on the active Non-Football Injury list, per Darren Urban. Brown is dealing with a hamstring injury. Brown has had ankle and a little hamstring trouble in his career, but he’s only missed two actual games in his three year career. With seven weeks until Week 1, Brown should have plenty of time to be ready.

The Cardinals traded for Brown this offseason. They lost Christian Kirk to free agency and DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for a PED violation, pushing them to look for some wide receiver help.

