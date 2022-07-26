Breaking down the Chiefs RB depth chart as Clyde Edwards-Helaire starts training camp on PUP list

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the active/physically unable to perform list, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The extent of the injury is unclear at this time, but it is believed to be minor and he could be taken off the list later this week.

Edwards-Helaire is primed to be the Chiefs lead running back entering the 2022-23 season, but injuries have warranted concern for the 22-year-old in the past. A sprained MCL sidelined him from Weeks 6-10 in 2021. He’s appeared in 23 games in his two NFL seasons, rushing for 1,320 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ronald Jones is the next-man up in the backfield rotation, after the Chiefs signed him to a to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million this offseason. They also have Jerick McKinnon returning to his pass-catching role. Derrick Gore also will be in the fold to handle the change-of-pace opportunities.

Though Edwards-Helaire is the leader, it appears the Chiefs will look to continue their backfield-by-committee approach, following a season where they handed at least 50 carries to three different running backs.