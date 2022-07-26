Packers placed WR Sammy Watkins on PUP list

The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Sammy Watkins on the PUP list to begin training camp. The Packers signed Watkins during the offseason to a one-year contract to fill out the WR depth chart. Green Bay traded away top WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. With Adams gone, the Packers WR depth was already going to be tested. Watkins being out even furthers that sentiment.

The Packers enter training camp with no true No. 1 wide receiver. Watkins was going to be in the running, but health will be a concern all season. Allen Lazard has the fast track given his experience with QB Aaron Rodgers. Lazard had 513 receiving yards on just 40 receptions for eight TDs last season. The Iowa State product has great size and could evolve into a true top wideout. That also seems pretty farfetched.

Rookie WR Christian Watson is also on the PUP list along with Watkins to start training camp. It doesn’t mean they’ll miss time during the regular season, but it’s also not encouraging news. That leaves Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Lazard and Malik Taylor at wide receiver. Plus, rookie Romeo Doubs and Juwann Winfree.

So are there any WRs the Packers can bring in this late in the offseason? Will Fuller is still available. Emmanuel Sanders, Allen Hurns, DeSean Jackson and Dede Westbrook are a few other names without a contract. Might a trade happen? That would make some sense, even if it isn’t for an impact wideout. Someone who can eat up catches as a third-receiver or possession receiver would make sense.