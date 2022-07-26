Odds for Odell Beckham Jr.’s next team

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent and DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds for his next team and the Los Angeles Rams remain the favorites at +150. However, they’re not the clear-cut frontrunners to land the receiver.

The Green Bay Packers (+200) and Baltimore Ravens (+250) are right up there with the Rams to grab Beckham Jr., who is rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. Beckham Jr. would fill massive needs for both teams if he’s able to suit up. The Packers have a huge need for a proven receiver with Davante Adams being traded away, while the Ravens have an opening due to Marquise Brown’s trade on draft day.

The Kansas City Chiefs headline the next tier of teams at +1500, but they’re largely set at receiver for now. The Dallas Cowboys (+1500) and New Orleans Saints (+2000) are intriguing fits, especially the latter since Beckham Jr. played college football at LSU.