Antonio Gibson injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Antonio Gibson’s overall success in the 2021-22 campaign was perpetually stunted by injuries throughout the season. The Washington Commanders use Gibson as their early-down ball carrier, but J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson are also well in the fold. It’ll be interesting to see how the usage is distributed moving forward.

Antonio Gibson’s injury

Injury suffered: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1

When it happened: June 8, 2022

Gibson suffered the injury during Washington’s OTAs in June. Head coach Ron Rivera downplayed the severity of the hamstring issue and signaled that Gibson should not miss any time during mandatory mini-camp. However, the team plans to take every precautionary measure.

Latest news ahead of training camp

The Commanders will likely start the season with Gibson spearheading the backfield. They drafted Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, who will presumably get his opportunity at some point to handle the workload.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Gibson heads into the 2022-23 campaign as the overall RB17 in half-PPR formats at FantasyPros. To put it into better perspective, the rankings have him pegged as a less valued option than both David Montgomery and Cam Akers, but more valued than Ezekiel Elliott, James Conner and Josh Jacobs. That is about as fair of a shake as Gibson can get heading into this third season at age 24. Injuries have been his downfall, but when he’s on the field, he is the motor that keeps the Washington offense going.