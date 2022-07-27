Hunter Henry injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Hunter Henry’s first season as a member of the New England Patriots was a success for both sides. The Patriots signed Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal in March of 2021, and it appears he’ll continue to be the team’s No. 1 tight end option ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Hunter Henry’s injury

Injury suffered: Undisclosed injury

When it happened: June 8, 2022

Henry and fellow tight end Dalton Keene were limited at the Patriots’ OTAs in June. They spent the majority of the session on the rehab field, but the severity of their respective injuries remains unknown, per Zack Cox of NESN.com.

Latest news ahead of training camp

For the first time in his six-year career, Henry appeared in every regular season game for the Patriots in the 2021-22 campaign. He led the team in receiving touchdowns (9), and recorded 50 catches for 603 yards.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Henry is pegged as the overall TE19 in half-PPR leagues this fantasy football season, per FantasyPros. It seems like the 27-year-old is being unfairly glossed over as training camp progresses. He’s the clear red zone favorite to second-year quarterback Mac Jones, after trailing only Travis Kelce in total touchdowns to tight ends last season. It’s encouraging for Henry dynasty league managers that Jonnu Smith has appeared mostly in run-heavy schemes, while Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene should be clawing for more reps until Week 1.

The Patriots have always been known to involve the tight end, and it looks like they’re staying true to that design in 2022, with Henry seeing most of the snaps early on. Given the dearth of options at the position, it’s always best to trust a pass catcher with the best chance to score a touchdown on a weekly basis. Add Henry to the list of fantasy football sleepers over the next two months.