Odell Beckham Jr. injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he continues to rehab his torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl earlier this year. He isn’t expected to be back by Week 1, and his current timetable has him fully recovered by October or November. While he remains less than 100% he won’t be able to work out for any teams, and likely won’t get any offers for the upcoming season.

Beckham will turn 30 in November. The Los Angeles Rams are rumored to be interested in bringing him back to the team. Before he went down in the Super Bowl, Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Odell Beckham Jr’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: Super Bowl 56, February 13, 2022

ACL injuries are hard to gauge with what their recovery timeframe is looking like. Beckham also tore his ACL in October of 2020. He still had plenty of burst and was effective on the field when he returned. After a second ACL tear? It will be interesting to see how much trust Beckham puts in his knees and if his game is hindered at all.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Beckham had a successful surgery and, as of mid-June, was still rehabbing in his recovery, per CBSSports’ Jeff Kerr. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Rams are optimistic that they will be able to sign Beckham in free agency when he recovers. He most likely will wait to see how the season develops in its early stages to see which team could need a top receiver or who shows early signs of contention.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

At the time of this writing, Beckham is being drafted as the WR72 in half-PPR formats at Fantasy Pros. He is being drafted right behind Sammy Watkins and ahead of Joshua Palmer as a late-round flier. At the start of your fantasy season, Beckham will be a bench stash or put in an IR spot if your league uses that. You should expect not to have him for the season's first few months. In that regard, he is fine as a late-round pick, but you will just want to monitor where he lands and how his recovery progresses.