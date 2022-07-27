Travis Etienne injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

The 2021 season went about as poorly as it could for the Jacksonville Jaguars for a number of reasons, but they also did not get a chance to see rookie running back Travis Etienne. He missed the entire year with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot that was suffered during the preseason. The Jaguars will see one of the most dynamic backs out of the 2021 draft, paired with his former Clemson Tigers teammate Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Etienne’s injury

Injury suffered: Lisfranc

When it happened: Aug. 23, 2021

A full year will have gone by when the 2022 NFL season starts since Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury, so he had plenty of time to heal and get back to his productive self. He could be in line for a sizeable workload depending on the injury to fellow Jaguars running back James Robinson, who tore his Achilles late last season.

Latest news ahead of training camp

It has been so long since Etienne went down with his injury prior to the start of his rookie season, so the main reports to track should be regarding Robinson. Head coach Doug Pederson said no players will be on the PUP list to open training camp, which is great news for Robinson’s recovery but could limit Etienne’s workload.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Etienne’s injury should not impact his fantasy football draft stock, and he should be fresh for the start of the 2022 season. Earlier this offseason, Pederson said he sees Robinson as a three-down back when healthy, but Etienne is the running back you’ll want out of the two. He should make a significant impact in the passing game and could be drafted as high as a low-end running back No. 2 in standard leagues.