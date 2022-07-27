James Robinson injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson tore his Achilles late in the 2021 season, but he has made an impressively quickly recovery. He is likely to be back quickly for the start of the upcoming football season, splitting work with Travis Etienne, who missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury.

James Robinson’s injury

Injury suffered: torn Achilles

When it happened: Dec. 26, 2021

Robinson went down during Week 16 of last season, so that is not a ton of recovery time for an injury like this one. However, he has age on his side for a quicker recovery at just 23 years old. Robinson put together a couple strong seasons in his first two years in the NFL especially as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State. He rushed for 1,837 yards in the last two seasons and averaged 4.5 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Jaguars first-year head coach Doug Pederson said the franchise will have zero players open training camp on the PUP list, which shows how well Robinson has recovered from this injury. It still could take a bit of time for Robinson to be at full speed, so be sure to track injury reports leading up to the season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

It has been about seven months since suffering an injury that is tough to recover from, which makes his projection a little murky especially with Etienne like to see a decent workload. Earlier this offseason, Pederson said he envisions Robinson being a three-down back when healthy, but Etienne is too talented to keep off the field. At this point of the offseason, Robinson can be drafted as a No. 4 running back in standard leagues, and Etienne is the back you’ll want out of this backfield.