How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on July 27

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

Tonight’s show is the annual ‘Fight For the Fallen’ episode, where the company raises funds for a charity of its choosing. This year they’ll raise awareness for Oceana, a charity dedicated to protecting marine life and oceans. Three titles will be on the line as well as the in-ring return of one of the biggest stars in the company.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, July 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will make his return on tonight’s show when going one-on-one with Daniel Garcia. The wrestling legend has been out of action since the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in June, where he was injured during the Anarchy in the Arena match against the Jericho Appreciation Society. That forced him to miss both the Forbidden Door PPV later in the month as well as the Blood and Guts match the following week. We’ll see how he looks in his return.

Both of the top champs will also be in action and putting their belts on the line tonight. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend against Rush and AEW Women’s World Champ will defend against Miyu Yamashita. We’ll also get FTW Champion Ricky Starks putting his title on the line against Danhausen.