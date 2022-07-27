Rashaad Penny injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has had an injury-riddled career. He was drafted with the 27th overall pick by the Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft. Of the 65 regular season games that the Seahawks have played during Penny’s career, he has suited up for 37 of them. In 2021, he missed five games from a leg calf strain and then later missed one game with a hamstring injury.

Rashaad Penny’s injury

Injury suffered: Hamstring injury, leg calf strain

When it happened: November 21 and this summer

Injury prone is a bad term to use when discussing players, but it is hard not to have it come to mind when discussing Penny. He tore his ACL in December of 2019, but recently it has been his hamstring that has been bothering him. While it only sidelined him one game last season, he sat out the beginning of OTAs this offseason with a little hamstring injury.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Penny is expected to be healthy at the start of training camp and will compete for the top spot on the running back depth chart.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Chris Carson retired this week from too many injuries leaving an opening for the team’s starter. Penny will be competing for the top spot against rookie Kenneth Walker. Ahead of Carson’s retirement, Penny was being drafted as the RB31 in half-point PPR scoring leagues at FantasyPros. I’d expect this number to go up as more and more drafts get underway post-Carson news. Penny isn’t expected to be part of a good offense but should still see enough work to be considered a viable RB2.