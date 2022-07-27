How to watch the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic via live online stream

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Cameron Davis is the defending champion of this event. In 2021 he beat Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff to win the $1.350 million winner’s check.

Davis is betting at +2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat at champion. Patrick Cantlay is the favorite at +800. Will Zalatoris (+1200), Max Horna (+1400), Tony Finau (+1400) and Cameron Young (+1800) are the top five betting favorites.

To watch the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play. The event will also be shown on Paramount Plus, with subscription options available at the website.

Live stream options for 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Marquee Group:

7:40 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ and Gary Woodland

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:29 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day

12:43 p.m. ET: Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young

Friday Marquee Group:

12:43 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Cam Davis, Nate Lashley

Friday Featured Groups

7:18 a.m. ET: Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young

1:05 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ and Gary Woodland

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

CBS/Paramount+

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

CBS

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4