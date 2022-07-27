Michael Gallup injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is rehabbing a torn ACL. He suffered the injury after catching a touchdown in the Cowboys' Week 17 game in 2021. Gallup has spent four seasons with the Cowboys. He has totaled 55 games and 193 receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Cowboys made a risky move by trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. They followed it up by extending Gallup, so they clearly want him to have a defined role in this offense. He has been rehabbing his injury and should be ready to go by the early part of the season.

Michael Gallup’s injury

Injury suffered: Grade 3 ACL tear

When it happened: Week 17 of 2021 season (January 2, 2022)

Even though Gallup suffered the Grade 3 tear (most severe), his rehab has been going well. At this point, he hasn’t experienced any setbacks as the team heads into training camp.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Mike McCarthy said that Gallup “has not missed a target yet” and is in the final stages of his knee rehab on Wednesday, July 27 at training camp. With the progression of his rehab, he is not a lock for Week 1 by any means, but if he can avoid the PUP list, that suggests he will take the field shortly into the season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Gallup is being drafted as the WR49 in half-PPR leagues at FantasyPros. He is being drafted right behind New Orleans Saints rookie Chris Olave and ahead of Olave’s new teammate Jarvis Landry. Gallup is being drafted in the 10th round of 12-team leagues, so adjust based on your league size.

Whenever Gallup returns, he will be the second-best receiving option for quarterback Dak Prescott. With Cooper out of town, CeeDee Lamb is the clear favorite for targets. At worst, this has Gallup sitting at third behind tight end Dalton Schultz, but more realistically, he will be second in line for targets. Unless some kind of setback occurs, Gallup should be in line for a very productive season.