NASCAR schedule this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Indiana this weekend for its events. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana will play host to the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and the Cup Series, all running events. Friday is packed with events for the Truck and Xfinity Series culminating in the Truck Series TSport 200 race. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race will be the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, and the Cup Series wraps on Sunday with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

The Cup Series will start their weekend at 9:35 a.m. ET on Saturday with practice at the IMS Road Course. Qualifying will run at 10:35 a.m. ET on USA. The race on Sunday will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Chase Elliott is the favorite to win at +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Xfinity Series will run the first qualifier of the weekend. Practice will run on the IMS Road course at 3:05 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 3:35 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on USA. The race on Saturday will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Chase Briscoe is the favorite to win this outing at +350, but oddsmakers have this as a potential tight battle, with four drivers just behind him at +400, including Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and A.J. Allmendinger.

The Truck Series will hold its practice session at the Indianapolis Raceway Park at 10:35 a.m. ET on Friday, but it won’t be televised. Qualifying will run at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 with the race starting at 9 p.m. ET on FS1 that Friday night. Zane Smith is favored to win this outing at +400, just slightly ahead of John Hunter Nemechek at +450.

All times below are ET.

Friday, July 29

10:35 a.m. ET — Truck Series Practice (Indianapolis Raceway Park) — No TV

3:05 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Practice (IMS Road Course) — USA, USANetwork.com

3:35 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Qualifying — USA, USANetwork.com

4:30 p.m. ET — Truck Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

9 p.m. ET — TSport 200 Race, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, July 30

9:35 a.m. ET — Cup Series Practice (IMS Road Course) — USA, USANetwork.com

10:35 a.m. ET — Cup Series Qualifying — USA, USANetwork.com

3:30 p.m. ET — Pennzoil 150 Race, Xfinity Series — NBC, NBC.com/live

Sunday, July 31

2:30 p.m. ET — Verizon 200 Race, Cup Series — NBC, NBC.com/live