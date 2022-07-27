Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, July 27

Nearly every team is in action Wednesday, July 27 as the MLB has a jam-packed day of games. The action gets started early as the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies close out their three-game divisional series, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The New York Mets take on the New York Yankees in the second game of the Subway Series, with the Mets winning game one, 6-3.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, July 27

Matt Olson, Over 0.5 hits (-265)

Olson has played in 99 games in an Atlanta Braves uniform and is hitting .251 with 35 doubles, 19 home runs and a team-leading 64 RBI. He is set to face off against Kyle Gibson on Wednesday. For his career, Olson is 8-18 with a double and three home runs. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games.

Corbin Burnes, Over 7.5 strikeouts (-150)

Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Burnes is 7-4 with the fifth-best ERA (2.20) in the league. He hasn’t faced the Twins this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from having a great season. Burnes has punched out at least eight batters in seven of his last 10 starts.

Justin Turner, Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Turner has played in 85 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this year. He is hitting .256 with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBI. His power numbers are a little down from where he would like, but he has the third most doubles and fifth-most overall hits on the team. Turner has dominated in his career against the southpaw Patrick Corbin he will face on Wednesday. He enters 15-38 with four doubles and two home runs and should tally at least two total bases in the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.