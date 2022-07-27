 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, July 27

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Wednesday’s slate.

By TeddyRicketson
Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves fields and throws to first during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park on July 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Nearly every team is in action Wednesday, July 27 as the MLB has a jam-packed day of games. The action gets started early as the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies close out their three-game divisional series, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The New York Mets take on the New York Yankees in the second game of the Subway Series, with the Mets winning game one, 6-3.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, July 27

Matt Olson, Over 0.5 hits (-265)

Olson has played in 99 games in an Atlanta Braves uniform and is hitting .251 with 35 doubles, 19 home runs and a team-leading 64 RBI. He is set to face off against Kyle Gibson on Wednesday. For his career, Olson is 8-18 with a double and three home runs. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games.

Corbin Burnes, Over 7.5 strikeouts (-150)

Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Burnes is 7-4 with the fifth-best ERA (2.20) in the league. He hasn’t faced the Twins this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from having a great season. Burnes has punched out at least eight batters in seven of his last 10 starts.

Justin Turner, Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Turner has played in 85 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this year. He is hitting .256 with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBI. His power numbers are a little down from where he would like, but he has the third most doubles and fifth-most overall hits on the team. Turner has dominated in his career against the southpaw Patrick Corbin he will face on Wednesday. He enters 15-38 with four doubles and two home runs and should tally at least two total bases in the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

