MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, July 28

Fourteen MLB games are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, July 27, and five contests are on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. One of the top games to track will feature the New York Yankees concluding their two-game road series with the New York Mets on Wednesday night with two of the top teams in the MLB taking the field.

Below is a look at the top pitchers and hitters on the DFS slate along with a couple of value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Kevin Gausman, TOR vs. STL ($9,300) — The Toronto Blue Jays starter has not gotten a ton of run support with just a 7-7 record despite a 3.00 ERA through 18 starts in his first season with the Blue Jays. Kevin Gausman is coming off a start where he allowed 3 runs over 5 innings against the Boston Red Sox as he gets ready for Wednesday night’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals lineup.

Luis Castillo, CIN vs. MIA ($8,900) — The Cincinnati Reds pitcher will enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Miami Marlins with a 3-4 record and 2.77 ERA. Over his last four starts, Luis Castillo allowed a combined 3 runs over a span of 27 innings of work, all Reds victories.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. NYM ($6,300) — The Yankees outfielder homered in his last two games with 5 homers since the All-Star Game. Aaron Judge extended his league lead to 38 dingers, and he will get a matchup with Max Scherzer on Wednesday night.

Jose Ramirez, CLE vs. BOS ($5,900) — The Cleveland Guardians third baseman is putting up big power numbers this season heading into a matchup with Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Jose Ramirez has the third-most RBIs (79) and seventh-best slugging percentage (.567) in the league.

Value Pitcher

Drew Rasmussen, TB vs. BAL ($7,300) — The Tampa Bay Rays starter will make his 17th start of the season with a 3.13 ERA. Drew Rasmussen will face a Baltimore Orioles offense that ranks No. 25 in on-base percentage (.302) and strikes out the eight-most times per game (8.8).

Value Hitter

Jeff McNeil, NYM vs. NYY ($4,100) — The Mets second baseman is dropping in price with recent struggles at the plate but recorded a hit and drove in a run in last night’s matchup with the Yankees. Jeff McNeil will face Domingo German, who will make his second appearance in 2022.