When do the 2022 WNBA playoffs start?

The 2022 WNBA playoffs are set to begin on August 17th. The eight teams with the highest winning percentage will advance to the postseason (regardless of conference). There are some changes in the postseason this year. The biggest one is that all eight teams will participate in the first round of the playoffs rather than the top seeds getting a first-round bye.

At this point in the season only two teams have clinched, the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces, the Indiana Fever are the only team to be eliminated from the playoffs. The Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty, and Minnesota Lynx are not yet eliminated but are currently outside the top eight in winning percentage.

The Aces are the current favorite to take home the 2022 Championship with +180 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chicago Sky are not far behind at +220. The Sky started off the year a little bit slower than most expected but have looked like the defending champs in the latter half of the season. Plenty of basketball left to be played so expect these odds to change.