Which WNBA teams have clinched a playoff berth?

The 2022 WNBA regular season ends on Sunday, August 14th and the playoffs are set to begin Wednesday, August 17th. The top eight teams with the highest winning percentage will advance to the playoffs and all eight teams will participate in the first round. There is no first-round bye this year.

The defending champs, Chicago Sky, are looking good heading into the final stretch of the season and were the first team to clinch a ticket to the playoffs. The Las Vegas Aces were the second team to clinch. Both teams have looked unbeatable at certain points of the year and have been the clear top two teams in the regular season.

Although the Sky were the first team to clinch, they are currently second favorites to take it home with +220 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The oddsmakers are loving the Aces at this point as they are installed at +180 odds.

Teams that have clinched WNBA Playoff berth

Chicago Sky

Las Vegas Aces